Dear Annie: I made the decision to put down my phone for a while, and the results have been wonderful.
Today was my “allowed” day to pick up my phone again. I had given myself a three-day restriction, and today was the fourth day. During those three days, I only answered for my dad calling. He’s 86, and I don’t want to miss one minute of his time with us. But that was all I allowed myself to do. I cannot believe how much I have gotten done in my little apartment. It’s all shiny and organized again.
I am going to follow this rule weekly. I believe it is the best idea I’ve ever had, and it’s good to see others have come to the same conclusion. I’ve got a great movie waiting for me, so I’m putting this phone down again to enjoy my time.
— Feeling Free Again
Dear Feeling Free Again: When we say no to certain behaviors, we say yes and open the door to other positive behaviors. Thank you for sharing your experience.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.