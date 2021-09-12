Dear Readers: I have received many suggestions for protecting passwords.
This is an important issue for all of us to protect our data. Here is one to consider.
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: Users should consider password manager apps such as LastPass. Numerous site passwords can be linked to one master password. This one password would be the only one used when accessing all sites.
Also two-factor authorizations can be utilized on some password managers. This occurs when accessing a site. A message is sent to the user via text or email to verify one’s identity. Also, never put passwords in your phone’s or tablet’s contacts, since almost all apps require users to allow the app companies access to user contacts, photos, etc.
— Robert Malkowski, via email
