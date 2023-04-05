Dear Heloise: In my small apartment, I don’t have room for a lot of kitchen equipment, but I really enjoy cooking. That means some things need to do double duty. I have a cake pan for angel food cake and a bunt pan. Both have a stem that comes up in the middle. When I want to roast a chicken, I place it upright on the stem in the middle so that the chicken is sitting upright. The pan catches all the juices from the chicken, and I can baste the chicken with the juices while it cooks. Both cake pans are easy to clean, and I don’t need to clear up space for a roaster on my kitchen counter.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- ‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards
- New community market planning starts
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- LSU’s Mulkey expects reunion at Final Four
- Temple urges residents to follow brush collection guidelines
- Temple woman indicted for evading arrest with a vehicle
- Mary Elizabeth White Hooten, age 75, died March 24, 2023