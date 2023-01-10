Dear Readers: Many of you were touched by the husband “Anonymous,” who wrote a letter about the loss of his wife to the disease of alcoholism. She is still alive, but the woman he married was a different person than the one who is an alcoholic. Most recommended Al-Anon, a spin-off from Alcoholics Anonymous that focuses on helping people who are suffering because of a loved one’s drinking problem. Here is just a sampling of letters in support of Al-Anon, which I heartily support: