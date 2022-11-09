Dear Annie: Our family is very close, but there is one thing that keeps happening that is driving me crazy. It seems that every time I try to have a conversation, I get interrupted by one individual. I have asked him not to do this, as it is belittling and hurts my feelings. Recently, after he interrupted me, this came to a boiling point. I was in tears, yelling that this was intolerable. He says he meant no offense, and he said he interrupted because he didn’t want to forget what he was telling me or lose his train of thought.