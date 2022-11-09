Dear Annie: Our family is very close, but there is one thing that keeps happening that is driving me crazy. It seems that every time I try to have a conversation, I get interrupted by one individual. I have asked him not to do this, as it is belittling and hurts my feelings. Recently, after he interrupted me, this came to a boiling point. I was in tears, yelling that this was intolerable. He says he meant no offense, and he said he interrupted because he didn’t want to forget what he was telling me or lose his train of thought.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man guilty in fatal shooting of friend
- Drag queen show draws support, opposition
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after juvenile suffers ‘life-threatening’ wounds in Temple shooting
- Police arrest 1 in Temple store burglary
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Lula Rogers Ison, age 86, of Temple, died Wednesday
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Police: 16-year-old dies from shooting injuries
- Trailways leaves Killeen; Bell without passenger bus service
- 'I've never been so terrified': Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings