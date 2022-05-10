Dear Annie: I recently met someone on a business trip at our company’s office in Arizona. I’m located in the Southeast office.
Although we work for the same company, we are not in the same department, so there is no real need for work interaction.
We did seem to hit it off really well during my visit, and I have already reached out with pleasantries such as, “It was nice to meet you” and received a pleasant response.
But where do I go from here? I don’t know if the attraction is mutual or not, but I’d like to get to know him and see if anything can develop.
How can I do this without looking desperate or being intrusive? Any suggestions?
— Lady With a Crush
Dear Lady With a Crush: My suggestion would be to go for it. Reach out to him again and see if he is responsive. You will have a good idea pretty quickly, but you will never know until you try.
Even if it doesn’t work out, it will be OK because you won’t have invested much. But if you fail to reach out, you might regret it for your entire life.
We miss 100% of the shots we don’t take.