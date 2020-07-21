Dear Heloise: Why do I get blasted with air when I walk through the door at my grocery store? What’s going on?
— Ida in Texas
Ida, what you’re experiencing is called an air door (or air curtain), which uses a downward-facing blower fan. And while it is strong (it’ll probably undo a beehive hairdo in a hot minute), it serves important purposes.
Air doors work to keep birds and flying insects out of the store for your safety and for the safety of the creatures as well. It also helps to keep the air-conditioned air inside and the hot air outside.
Restaurants, airlines and loading docks also use air doors, and many businesses where the doors are open often.
— Heloise
