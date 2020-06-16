Dear Heloise: I’ve found an easier and safer way to shop. I downloaded my favorite stores’ apps on my smartphone. Now I know the best price for an item, and I can earn and redeem coupons. Some companies even offer loyalty points.
My credit card information is linked to the store app, so to pay for my purchase, instead of having to swipe my credit card, I just open the app and the cashier scans a barcode for payment. Tell your readers that a shopping app will help save them time and money.
— Sharon in Texas
