Dear Annie: I recently read the letter from A Better Man Today, who was concerned about people reading his personal diary, particularly about his “dark times.”
I agree with your answer but would like to add one more idea. Create a “burn box” and entrust it to someone who will not open it or divulge its contents but will see that it is destroyed upon your death or at your request. I read about this once upon a time and apologize for not recalling the origin. I suspect it was from the military.
I shared this idea with a very dear friend of mine years ago because she also journaled and was concerned about how her children might react to her words and deepest feelings. She created her burn box, sealed it and left instructions that it was to be given to me. I understood that once I received it, I was to burn it.
She may have cleaned it out and destroyed the contents already. I don’t know and don’t need to know at this point. But this may be another way for A Better Man Today to have some peace of mind about his most personal, deepest thoughts.
— Burn Box
Dear Burn Box: What a clever idea. Thank you for your suggestion.
