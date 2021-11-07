Dear Readers: If your dog is shedding excessively and leaving hair everywhere, including all over the carpet, here’s how to deal with this hairy problem.
There are several ways you can take care of this. First, vacuum the carpet thoroughly using the brush attachment, going over hairy areas a couple of times, which should help grab the hair. Or you can wipe a lightly dampened sponge over the area to lift off hair. Another tack you can take is to roll several lengths of duct tape around your hand to pull off smaller amounts of hair. And finally, you can try to vacuum your pooch, very gently and carefully, to get rid of loose hair. It might take a bit of time to get your dog used to this approach! And, of course, you can prevent a lot of this problem simply by brushing your dog often.
— Heloise
