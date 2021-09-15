Dear Heloise: Autumn actually begins this month, and we get a change of leaves early as a rule. It’s my favorite time of year, and I love baking recipes that have pumpkin in them. That’s why I’m writing to ask you to reprint your Pumpkin Bread recipe. It always tasted so good with a cup of coffee. Around Halloween I usually make a batch to give to friends.

— Christine A., Marquette, Michigan

Christine, lately I’ve received several requests for my Pumpkin Bread recipe. So, for all my pumpkin-loving readers, here it is:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

— Heloise

