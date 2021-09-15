Dear Heloise: Autumn actually begins this month, and we get a change of leaves early as a rule. It’s my favorite time of year, and I love baking recipes that have pumpkin in them. That’s why I’m writing to ask you to reprint your Pumpkin Bread recipe. It always tasted so good with a cup of coffee. Around Halloween I usually make a batch to give to friends.
— Christine A., Marquette, Michigan
Christine, lately I’ve received several requests for my Pumpkin Bread recipe. So, for all my pumpkin-loving readers, here it is:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.