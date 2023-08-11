Dear Heloise: Last Christmas, I got the best gift of all. My granddaughter bought a large wall calendar and circled all important dates in yellow. My son and daughter’s birthdays are there, as well as doctor’s appointments, club meeting dates, and other important data.
Most Popular
Articles
- Southbound I-35 traffic backed up in Belton
- Column: Cottle’s 100th embodies century of local sports history
- Teen charged in Temple shooting that injured 2
- Temple shuts down popular Santa Fe Plaza fountain
- Woman indicted for attack on 79-year-old man
- Temple woman killed in crash on SH 36
- Temple imposes Stage 2 water restrictions
- Two people injured in Temple shooting
- Temple lawyer to run for 146th District Court judge
- UPDATE: Fort Cavazos soldier drowns at Lake Belton; Sheffie was Louisiana champion wrestler