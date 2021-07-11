Dear Heloise: During the past year of the pandemic, we have accumulated many plastic takeout containers. Now that dining out is an option again, we carry these containers in our car and use them for our leftovers.
This way we reuse the containers, reduce the containers that restaurants use, and recycle them when they are no longer good to use. It is also more convenient than waiting for staff to bring us containers or for them to fill them.
— Liz in Virginia
Liz, love where you are on this hint; the restaurant may or may not allow outside containers inside. Check with them first.
— Heloise
