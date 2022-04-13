Dear Heloise: I’m always running out of things in the kitchen. With five hungry boys and their friends, my pantry gets raided, especially after sports events. I don’t mind the boys gathering here at home, but so often I’ve gone to prepare something and found some of the ingredients missing.
Can you list some substitutes to use? I used to have a list from one of your pamphlets, but I can’t find it. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the boys ate it!
— Ashley T., Oshkosh, Wis.
Ashley, here is a short list of some items you can substitute:
— You can substitute applesauce for some of the oil in cakes, muffins and brownies. It really isn’t recommended for pie crusts or cookies. Use the equivalent amount of applesauce up to 1/2 cup to replace the amount of oil, butter, margarine or shortening. Example: If a recipe calls for 1 cup of oil, substitute 1/2 cup applesauce along with 1/2 cup oil.
— Bake quick breads and moist cakes by using two egg whites and 1 teaspoon of canola or vegetable oil instead of two whole eggs.
— No celery for tuna or chicken salad? Use chopped coleslaw or minced water chestnuts. It adds a nice crunchy texture.
— No breadcrumbs for a meatloaf? Try one of the following: croutons, crackers or even pretzels that have been pounded into crumbs. One of my favorite fillers is crumbled potato chips.