Dear Annie: I am writing about our 23-year-old daughter, who is having trouble with her digestive system.
After a year of vomiting after most meals and losing weight, she finally had a gastric emptying test. She was then diagnosed with dumping syndrome, or rapid gastric emptying. This is usually a condition caused by bypass surgery, which is not the case in this situation, nor is anorexia.
The test results showed that after two hours, she digested only 5 percent of her food, with the norm being between 30 percent and 60 percent. Her gastroenterologist prescribed an anti-anxiety medication as well as a strict diet. It’s been almost three months with no improvement, although there have been times when she has not adhered strictly to the diet.
There doesn’t seem to be a next step if this doesn’t work, nor a cure. I’m hoping that one of your readers has had some experience with this or perhaps some insight or suggestions. As the parents of an adult, there’s not much we can do to help except to offer emotional support and some monetary help with doctor bills. But it’s so hard to get that weekly, or more, call or text after a bad day.
I’d appreciate any help someone can offer. Many thanks.
— Concerned Mom
Dear Concerned Mom: Thank you for your kind words. I am sorry that your daughter has been suffering from this syndrome. The good news is her doctors have found the issue. It has only been three months since she has changed her lifestyle; give her body some time. She has been in this body for 23 years, and sometimes things take time to heal. Continue to support her and have faith that if she adheres to the strict diet, she will feel better.
Encourage her to really celebrate the days when she feels better, too. Maybe she could meditate on her stomach feeling healthy and strong. Just a simple “thank-you” to her body when it’s doing well could make small positive shifts in recovery. And eventually, those small shifts could turn into large ones.
As mothers, we feel for our children when they are in pain. So it makes sense that if your daughter is having a bad day, then you are having a bad day. Ask her to text you on good days as well. That way, you can shift your focus to the good, too. Best of luck to you and your daughter in her recovery. If any readers have tips from personal or professional experience to help her, please share.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.