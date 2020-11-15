Dear Annie: Thank you for advising families to prepare for Halloween. The same goes for Christmas. Please permit me to weigh in since I have been both a Santa and a public health professional for about 45 years now.
I would encourage all families to take extra precautions this Christmas. That means no adorable photos of baby and/or kids on Santa’s lap in front of the fireplace.
In fact, I am restricting all my Santa appearances to only outdoors and with social distancing and masks required. This may be “overkill” to some, but that is exactly the point. I will be doing everything I can to ensure that Grandma, Grandpa and others are not “killed over” this virus. I do fear that there will be many family members who appear in photos this season who will not be around next Christmas due to not taking this pandemic seriously. Please, make a plan for how you will handle the upcoming Christmas gatherings. You may have heard that Santa is offering virtual visits in many communities, which is a safe and joyful way to celebrate. Wishing you all a “healthy” and joyful holiday season.
— Safe Santa
Dear Safe Santa: Thank you for those wonderful suggestions. Hoping everyone stays safe.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.