Dear Annie: We have periodic overnight visits with my sister-in-law, “Lindsay,” and her boyfriend, “Luis,” who live out of state. We would either visit them at their house or host them at ours if there is some family event going on. We love them both, and they are both lovely people to spend time with — except for this problem we are experiencing.
When we get together, we usually spend the evenings watching TV or movies together.
Every time, as soon as we settle down and start a movie, Luis starts falling asleep and snoring — really loudly. Lindsay will wake him up.
He’ll stop for a minute. And then, a short time later, he starts snoring again.
This goes on all night and really ruins the evening. My husband sits there very irritated the whole time.
Eventually, I say I’m tired and go to bed early. We have suggested he go to bed, but he just says he’s awake now, and then the snoring cycle starts all over again.
Do you have any suggestions on how we can handle this situation?
— Can’t Hear the Movie
Dear Can’t: Try starting movies earlier in the night and leaving some lights on. If the snooze fest goes on, issue him a gentle wake-up call on the matter — something friendly but direct, such as: “We love spending time with you, but your snoring makes it hard to hear the movie. Mind heading up to bed when you get sleepy?” Also, recommend that he talk to his doctor about being screened for sleep apnea.
Sleep apnea can cause snoring and, because it prevents people from getting a full night’s sleep, chronic fatigue.
