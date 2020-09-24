Dear Readers: Here are some safety tips from the FDA about microwave use:
Don’t run an empty microwave.
Don’t heat liquids longer than recommended. Super-heated water can cause serious burns.
Don’t put anything metal in the microwave. This includes aluminum foil or hidden metal, like gold-edged plates.
Use glass, ceramic and only plastic containers that are labeled for cooking in a microwave.
Always follow the manufacturer’s directions in the manual.
— Heloise
