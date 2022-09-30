Dear Heloise: So many of us in this country have put on weight over time. Sometimes it seems to just creep up on us, but that weight can come off — and for health reasons, it really should come off. It’s a simple matter of making better choices, having a goal, and reminding ourselves that ice cream and wine are not leaving the planet anytime soon. When we hit our goal, then we can indulge, in moderation.
