Dear Heloise: I have a question about cooking foods at different times and temperatures when you have only one oven. This is always a dilemma when cooking a large meal, especially at holidays.
I really don’t like to cook ahead and microwave it.
What is the best way to do this and still keep food hot and tasty?
— Reader, via email
Reader, you might have to start serving a few dishes that can be served cold, or use your microwave more than you’d like to. Maybe guests can help by bringing a dish they cooked that can be microwaved while still warm. Do you have dishes that can be cooked in a pressure cooker or electric skillet? You might try some of these options.
