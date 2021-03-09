Dear Readers: Since it’s looking like masks will be here for the near future, it’s time to emphasize those eyes! Groomed, neat eyebrows (a pro grooming might be a good first step), pretty bright eyeshadows and liners, lush lashes (maybe a subtle colored mascara), eye redness tamed and any undereye darkness concealed.
There’s something about being put together that makes the day go better.
— Heloise
P.S. Be sure to remove all makeup gently but thoroughly every night.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.