Dear Annie: I’ve known this guy “Henry” for about six years now. We never got the timing right, and we’ve cheated on our significant others with each other. When I was single, he wasn’t, and vice versa. Now I’m in a healthy and happy relationship. Henry and I still talk, and it’s hard to let him go. He’s had trouble letting me go, too.
I used to believe I was in love with him, and I still have feelings for him. His attitude has changed during the past year. He’s been real sweet and asks me what I want in the future. We both want the same things out of life. We share similar interests and get along very well. He makes me feel a different way than any other man has. He has asked me to run away with him and start a life together in a new state. I don’t know if he would actually go through with it. He’s very spontaneous but also flaky.
However, my current boyfriend, “Mason,” has been there for me through a crazy and tough time. Mason is real sweet, too, and he’s helped me grow a lot as a person. He lives with me, and we want the same things out of life. Mason would do anything for me to make sure I’m happy in the relationship. We communicate well and haven’t had any issues yet.
I don’t want to make a stupid choice and regret everything. If I leave Mason, I don’t think there’s any going back. But I worry I’ll always wonder what could have been with Henry.
— Love Dilemma in Vermont
Dear Dilemma: I’m not sure how happy and healthy your current relationship is if you are still lusting for Henry. Ask yourself if what you are feeling is more lust or love for Henry — and Mason — and that will give you your answer.
Lust dissipates over time, while love persists. Whether Henry or Mason is more love or lust is a question you have to ask yourself. Start by asking, “How do I feel about myself when I am with this person?” Don’t forget that if Henry cheated on others, he will likely cheat on you.
