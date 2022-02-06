Dear Readers: Plastic shower curtains get so much use and can acquire a hard-water buildup and gunk on them. They need to be cleaned well. Here’s how to remove this stuff. Wash plastic shower curtains in the washing machine with a towel, which will create scrubbing action. Add 1 cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle. Tumble dry briefly or hang up to dry.
Vinegar is a go-to effective and safe household product. It can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. FYI: If your hands have an odor of onion or fish lingering on them after cooking, just wash your hands in apple cider vinegar to remove the smell.
— Heloise