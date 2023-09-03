Dear Heloise: My husband and I cannot finish a package of bacon or sausage without it going bad. I now lay the raw bacon strips cut in half on parchment paper placed on a cookie sheet and freeze them. I freeze sausage links the same way. When they’re frozen, I then place the strips in a zip-close freezer bag. They don’t stick to each other, and it’s easy to remove a serving size.
