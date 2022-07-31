Dear Annie: I have a wedding invitation etiquette question.
My niece is getting married and has only invited five of her six cousins. The one cousin not invited happens to be one of my sons. I am very upset that she has chosen not to invite him. We have not had many family gatherings since the pandemic. My mother passed last year, and the funeral was our last gathering.
This niece no longer has any grandparents alive — only cousins, aunts and uncles — and this could be the only family celebration for quite some time.
I know this is her big day, but to exclude only one cousin is very upsetting to me. I have expressed my concerns to her, yet she still chooses not to invite him. Is it proper etiquette to exclude a family member from this event? Any advice would be appreciated.
Dear Concerned Aunt: Did she give a reason why she didn’t invite your son? It is understandable that you are upset. It is not proper etiquette to exclude your son. However, your niece might have had a bad experience with your son, and she thinks his presence would be toxic or somehow ruin her big day. She might also be cutting back on costs.
It is great that you expressed your concern, but I would talk to her again to find out the reason, and if she refuses to say anything and insists on excluding your son, you have to decide whether it is worth it to you to go to the wedding under those circumstances.