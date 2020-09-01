Dear Heloise: The dollar stores are great places to find bargains, but laundry detergent, in my opinion, is not one. I buy the name brand (the quality is much better than a generic, which can be watered down considerably), and I look for coupons, which manufacturers put out in abundance. Dollar stores may carry the name brand; some accept coupons and some don’t.
— Nancy in Texas
