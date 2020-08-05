Dear Readers: Want to do something a little different for guests when you’re serving them coffee? Try my “Coffee Ole.” It’s easy and takes very little time.
Make a regular cup of coffee and add a little extra milk — regular or skim — and a tablespoon of powdered milk.
Add a little sugar or artificial sweetener to taste. Put this mixture in the blender and blend until foamy. Then microwave in a microwavable cup for a few seconds, and ole, a steaming cup of delicious coffee!
Did you know that Finland ranks as the country with the highest number of coffee drinkers? They consume about 10 cups a day on average per person and are followed by Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, France and Italy. The United States ranks eighth with Americans drinking an average of three cups a day.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.