Dear Heloise: For one reason or another, I always seem to be running out of things when I start dinner or bake something. Do you have a list of substitutions for cooks like me?
— Edwin L., Milford, N.H.
Edwin, I have some substitutions that might be of help to you:
Missing crunchy celery for tuna or chicken salad? Use chopped coleslaw or minced water chestnuts.
No breadcrumbs in the house for a meatloaf? Try using broken croutons, crumpled potato chips or maybe crackers. One of these will act as a filler and perhaps provide a new flavor.
Baking powder all gone? For every cup of regular flour in the recipe, add 2 teaspoons of cream of tartar and 1 teaspoon of baking soda. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt for taste if desired. Make only enough for your recipe, because this mixture does not store well. The potency diminishes quickly when stored.
No flour? You can use pancake mix in many recipes, but be sure to leave out baking powder or soda.
Jar of coffee creamer empty? Try a teaspoon of vanilla ice cream as a replacement for the creamer.