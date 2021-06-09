Dear Heloise: If there is one dish my husband and sons dearly love it’s meatloaf. I got tired of adding just breadcrumbs and instead thought I’d sort of jazz up my menu by adding some instant mashed potatoes. I’ve also tried cheese flavored crackers and even dry oatmeal on a couple other occasions. My family loved it because it added to the flavor.
Sometimes I “frost” the meatloaf with tomato paste before baking, and it helps keep the juices in so my meatloaf isn’t dry.
— Cindy T., Shelton, Wash.
