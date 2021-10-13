Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for a cheddar soup that I really liked, but now I need the recipe. I’d ask my ex, but I’d rather not have to bother her. So, would you reprint it for me so I can make it myself?
— Chuck N., Laramie, Wyoming
Chuck, here is the recipe you’ve requested. You’ll need:
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 small zucchinis, halved and sliced
2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges
1 celery stalk, sliced
1 cup Portobello mushrooms, sliced
1 onion, halved and sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 1/2 cups beef broth
1 1/2 cups tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced
1/2 cup dry red wine
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a stock pot, add the first nine ingredients and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving. Sprinkle top of each serving with cheddar cheese.
