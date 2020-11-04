Dear Heloise: I’ve lost your wonderful recipe for Italian Pasta soup. It tasted great, and my kids loved that it had hot dogs in it. Would you reprint this recipe for us soup lovers?
— Rae-Ann in Colorado
Rae-Ann, this is always a nice tasty treat on these chilly fall days! Here it is. You’ll need:
3 cans stewed tomatoes
2 cans cannelloni beans (small white beans)
4 cups water
2 stalks celery, sliced
1 small onion, diced
2 carrots, sliced
Pinch of each (or to taste) of sweet basil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder, pepper and salt
1 cup elbow macaroni (prepared according to package directions)
3 to 6 hot dogs, sliced
In a large pot, heat stewed tomatoes and cannelloni beans. Add 32 ounces of water. Stir in celery, onion and carrots. Sprinkle with basil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder, pepper and salt. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer until vegetables are cooked, about an hour. Add sliced hot dogs and simmer an additional 15 minutes. In another pot, cook elbow macaroni until firm, but don’t overcook. Rinse and drain. Add to soup, stir and serve. Makes about 8 to 10 servings.
If you are not a big fan of hot dogs, you can add a cup or two of cubed ham instead.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.