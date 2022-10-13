Dear Heloise: I saw a letter in your column in the San Antonio Express-News that suggested changing batteries in smoke detectors annually. New smoke detectors have batteries with a 10-year life. They should still be checked regularly. Also, many fire departments, as well as the American Red Cross, distribute smoke detectors. Most folks are eligible.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in North Temple; body believed to be missing Belton man
- Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, age 22, of Temple died Friday, September 30, 2022
- Temple man arrested for allegedly shooting woman
- Western Hills worshippers: Temple church’s history compiled by longtime member
- Clearing the space up front; Lake Belton senior guard Gandara thrives at point of attack
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- Mother indicted for allegedly injuring Temple boy
- Temple woman shot in domestic incident
- Watson enjoying time as a Crusader again
- Belton man charged with sexual assault of girl, 6