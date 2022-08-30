Dear Heloise: I read with interest your column from the hairdresser who complained about clients not calling to cancel or, worse, not showing up for their appointments. My issue is, when I arrive on time for my appointment, and I have to sit around and wait while my hairdresser stands there to chat with the person in the chair, this causes the hairdresser to get backed up.
