Dear Heloise: I recently read that the average wedding costs close to $30,000, and that does not include the honeymoon. I find that absurd! Why are weddings so expensive now?
We’re getting married next year, and I plan on spending no more than $7,000 to $8,000 max!
— Carol and Dave, Buffalo, N.Y.
Carol and Dave, it all depends on where you get married, the season and the style of your wedding. The average cost of a wedding in San Francisco is $45,552, while San Antonio weddings run about $18,353 on average. Boston’s average wedding is $27,946, but Denver’s average is $25,702.
Make a budget and stick to it no matter what happens. A good marriage was never based on an expensive wedding, and many happy marriages were performed at the city hall or in a small family gathering.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.