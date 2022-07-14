Dear Heloise: One of the most appreciated gifts you can give to a young man or woman who will be off to college in the fall is a toolkit! They might think you’re crazy when they receive it, but as soon as they arrive at their new dorm or apartment, they will understand why you chose to present them with their very own toolbox.
Screwdrivers (flat and Phillips-head), hammer, pliers, tape measure, level, box cutter, straight edge and a few other tools found in a standard beginner kit become invaluable to not only your student, but to many others who will be borrowing from him or her. By the way, the kits are available in pink! Add to the kit a few extra items like a package of removable hooks and a bar of clay for hanging posters. It’s a gift they will always remember, and they will love you for it! Best regards to all the new students.
— Roy, in Youngstown, Ohio