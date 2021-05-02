Dear Readers: Raise your hands — who enjoys drinking pickle juice? OK, OK, so not everyone’s on board. But hear me out. Pickle juice is tart and tangy and may have some health benefits. Let’s take a look at the “big three” of pickle juice:
After a sweaty workout, pickle juice can replenish electrolytes (essential minerals like sodium, potassium and magnesium) and help you get hydrated again.
Another benefit of pickle juice? Probiotics. Probiotics are bacteria in your gut that aid in digestion.
Finally, antioxidants. Antioxidants can protect your cells and keep you healthy.
Talk to your doctor and/or trainer about pickle juice.
— Heloise