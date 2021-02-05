Dear Annie: My husband is estranged from his adult children and ex-wife, through no fault of his own. His son is getting married this summer, and recently we learned that we’ll be invited, despite his having cut off contact with his dad years ago. We’re not sure whether to go to the ceremony or not. It will most likely be awkward for both of us.
— RSVP Pondering
Dear RSVP P.: You’re far more likely to regret not going than you are to regret going. If you go and it’s awkward, then at least you can say that you went and put it behind you. Sit it out and your husband might always wonder whether he should have gone.
And keep in mind, you can keep it short and sweet and leave right after the ceremony or early in the reception.
