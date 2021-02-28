Dear Heloise: Here’s a fun and meaningful project for a scouting, church or youth group, and it can be facilitated virtually: Create pen pals with people in nursing homes!
Lots of nursing homes and senior living centers have been on lockdown since the COVID-19 outbreak, which means no visitors for the folks there.
Have your group write individual letters to the residents.
Have them ask a lot of questions: Tell me about where you’re from, your childhood, what you did when you were my age.
What was your family like, what was your job or career?
What hobbies did you have? Do you have any advice for me?
Have each student write a letter to someone in the home, including details of their life.
Address it for a gentleman or lady.
A nice gesture is to include a stamped and addressed envelope and some stationery.
Use notebook paper; it doesn’t have to be fancy.
— Marie R. in Texas
Marie, love it! Reach out to the facility in advance to let them know of your project and to get permission if necessary.
— Heloise
