Dear Heloise: Please ask your readers to dispose of plastic shopping bags correctly. They are easily carried off by the wind, and they get stuck in trees and on fence posts — unsightly and dangerous to birds and other wildlife.
— Louise W. in Ohio
Louise, repurposing these bags as trash can liners, wrappers for breakable items, as liners over seating areas that can get dirty and for another trip to the grocery store can all work well.
To recycle: When you’ve accumulated a bunch, make sure the bags have a No. 2 or No. 4 printed on them (indicating they are recyclable) and roll them, soccer-ball size, and insert into another bag and take to the recycling center.
— Heloise
