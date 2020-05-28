Dear Heloise: I’ve heard that low calorie, artificially sweetened drinks and sweeteners aren’t so good when I’m trying to lose weight. What do you think?
— Emily in Illinois
Emily, yes, there are studies that show artificially sweetened drinks do not help folks curb their appetites, cut calories or lose weight. Rather, consumption of artificial sweeteners can lead to weight GAIN, along with a myriad of other health issues, like diabetes and heart disease.
If you consume a beverage with no calories, your brain may trick you into thinking it’s OK to eat more calories. Some experts even say that consuming sugar substitutes can cause you to crave sweets more.
Discuss this issue with your doctor or nutritionist. A best practice in the struggle to cut sugar and calories? Taper off sugar consumption, but take it slow — and a small amount of real sugar is generally OK. Again, check with a medical professional.
— Heloise
