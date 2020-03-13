Dear Annie: I lost my wife to cancer two weeks ago after a two-year battle, with surgery and radiation treatments. I just saw a story on the news about how, in America, fewer and fewer people are getting regular wellness checks. There are a variety of reasons why. I ask that you implore your large readership to get annual checkups, especially related to cancer. My wife put off the doctor’s appointment for months thinking her jaw pain was related to her teeth. Unfortunately, it turned out to be cancer. Please stress to readers that their chance of getting cancer at some point in their lives is 50 percent. Yes, that’s right. Flip a coin.
I, myself, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. I lost my left kidney (and then the cancer spread). I, too, thought that I was in good health, and in November 2016, skipped getting the blood test with for my wellness checks. That may have caught the abnormal red blood count and diameter readings before it spread. What’s the chance two people in the same house get diagnosed with cancer in the same year?
— Regretful Husband, Dad and Grandpa
Dear Regretful Husband: I know there are no words that can reach the painful place where you are. I am so sorry for your loss. I appreciate your reaching out with this plea to help others avoid the anguish you’re experiencing. You’ve encouraged me to schedule a checkup I’ve been putting off, and I’m sure your letter will have the same effect on people reading this.
