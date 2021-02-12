Dear Heloise: The inspector general of Social Security has issued a warning about fraudulent letters. These letters inform people that due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a suspension of Social Security benefits because the offices are now closed. The scammers then pretend to be you and notify Social Security that they are moving to a new address and ask to have all future Social Security payments made to the new address.
Since you assume your benefits are on hold, and you know nothing about the scammer’s lies and schemes to steal your identity, you’re unaware that your payments are being illegally sent to the scammers.
If for any reason your monthly payments stop, call your Social Security office immediately.
— Henry H., Washington, D.C.
