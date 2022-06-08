Dear Annie: Please help, as I am out of ideas about what to suggest. I have a small group of friends whom I feel lucky to have known since secondary school.
The problem is that every time I suggest doing anything other than sitting around each other’s houses drinking coffee — with or without families — I get shot down. “My car won’t make it that far” or, “It’s too expensive” or other similar excuses. Honestly, the list of complaints goes on and on, and we end up not doing anything.
I understand that it is possible that I have poor timing when I suggest we get together, but every single time?
We are all 34 years old with families and careers. It would be nice to go somewhere with the girls and have a giggle and finish a chat without children chipping in or having to change a diaper. Are we just to sit in one another’s houses drinking coffee and watching the clock so we’re not late for pickup of the kids?
— Always An Excuse
Dear Excuse: Just because they are your “old friends” from childhood doesn’t mean they have to be your only friends. We all change as we grow up, very often having different interests than we had when we were young.
If your friends are always making excuses, then they not be the right friends at this time in your life to explore and have adventures with. If you are motivated to get together with friends, perhaps you should join a new moms group and see if you can find some like-minded people.