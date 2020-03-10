Dear Heloise: When I’m considering a purchase, one of the first things I do is look on social media sites for reviews. These reviews are typically made by ordinary people who want to share their opinions. I check out a few reviews and read what the pros say — info about recalls, for example, and other details.
My motto is, the informed consumer is the happy consumer!
— Mary in Indiana
