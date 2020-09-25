Dear Heloise: I am an outside worker, doing lawn maintenance for several businesses. I always have to pick up trash to do my job — used diapers, bottles, cans etc. But now, it’s used masks and gloves that have become the worst part of the job. Please ask your readers to dispose of their trash properly.
— Marty M. in Texas
Marty, there really is no excuse for trash being thrown anywhere other than where it belongs. This is especially true now that we have COVID-19 to contend with and the danger it poses. Let’s do our part to keep our environment clean and safe for everyone.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.