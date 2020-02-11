Dear Annie: I am writing in regard to “Concerned Mom,” whose daughter suffers from dumping syndrome. I am a retired pediatric nurse, and many years ago I took care of a small child with dumping syndrome. The way he was fed was by continuous gavage (tube feeding). This avoided his stomach from ever being too full.
I’m not sure what Concerned Mom meant by “strict diet,” but perhaps her daughter should try eating small amounts every hour or two (if her lifestyle permits) to make it easier for her stomach to digest as opposed to digesting a full meal. I hope this helps.
— Retired Nurse
Dear Nurse: I always love hearing from professionals. Thank you for these professional tips.
