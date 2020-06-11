Dear Annie: I am a 92-year-old lady, and have outlived my child, immediate family and many dear friends. Sadly, I’m writing you after hearing of a 90-year-old friend who tried to commit suicide but was saved.
This friend no longer has family. She has a lot of back pain and age-related problems that most of us get in later years. We are all isolating ourselves due to the pandemic, and sometimes our loneliness is more than we can bear. I’m writing to let people know to please, please remember to call often to these lonely souls or stop by to say, “Hi,” or send over a few cookies or a flower from your yard. Just keep in touch to give them a sense of worthiness. I’ve talked to other elderly persons going through this, and some have admitted crying themselves to sleep at night or just sitting all day doing nothing. Please remind folks to check on the elderly, especially those living alone.
— Soon to Be 93
Dear Soon to be 93: This is heartbreaking. I am so sorry to hear that your friend felt such despair that she tried to take her own life.
And I’m deeply sorry to hear that you’ve lost so many, including your child, over the years.
Your letter is a powerful reminder to check up on older relatives, friends and neighbors, even if just to say, as the great John Prine put it, “Hello in there.” It takes so little effort to pick up the phone, and yet it can mean so much.
Call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for guidance and resources to help your friend.
