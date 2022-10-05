Dear Heloise: The fall season is here, and there is nothing I love more than this time of year, when all the leaves change color. It puts me in a baking mood!
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- 2 Temple residents who allegedly hid in laundromat indicted on burglary charge
- Belton massage owner indicted for sexual assault
- DPS: 5 killed in McGregor
- Belton teen indicted on sexual abuse charge
- Jail mail: In letter, Marks questions evidence, reporting in his capital murder case
- Cristina Marie Canul, 30, of Temple died Sunday, Sept. 25
- Ann Marie Paruzinski, age 69 of Belton, died Wednesday,
- Road closures planned for Lake Belton parks
- Janet Fay (Mikulas) Odstrcil, age 84, of Temple, died Thursday,