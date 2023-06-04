Dear Annie: My youngest is set to move out of the family home in the next month or two. We don’t mind her living at home, but she needs to move out for her own peace of mind, so she can have her own space and start to live independently. She’s 22. In the past — and still — she has often asked for money so that she can make important payments (for example, college tuition, car insurance). But more often than not, she uses the money I give her to buy frivolous, in-the-moment wants. She has two jobs, so I know she’ll be able to afford rent — if she keeps up the hard work and doesn’t fall into laziness. She has a habit of getting a new job, getting really excited about it for a few weeks to a few months and then seemingly getting bored. Then the new job fizzles out and she moves on.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unmanned BLORA beach to reopen Saturday
- Nicholas Gage Ramirez, age 23, of Belton died Friday
- Abbott backs Phelan’s property tax cut plan, spurring ire from Patrick
- Nicholas Gage Ramirez, 23, of Belton died Friday
- GoFundMe account established for man killed in Belton bicycle wreck
- UPDATE: Man dies in accident on North Main in Belton
- Baylor Scott & White to shutter Belton thrift store
- Man indicted on two charges after Temple bank arrest
- 1 person killed in boiler explosion at southeastern Texas power plant
- Spring brings more snake sightings