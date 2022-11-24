Dear Heloise: This is a response to Nell V.’s letter encouraging parents to teach their children to read before entering kindergarten. She had some good thoughts (not rushing was my favorite). I have taught reading for 30 years in both public and private schools. To teach reading to your children requires a great deal of education. If done wrong, your efforts may end up raising a child who hates reading. Constant sounding out of words very often spawns a child who hates to read. Of course, no one wants that.